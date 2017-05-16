Philippines' Duterte Open to South China Sea Deals

Metrotvnews.com, Davao: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he was open to exploring the South China Sea's natural resources with rival claimants China and Vietnam, after securing a "windfall" while in Beijing.
Duterte also emphasised he had no immediate plans to pressure China over an international tribunal's ruling last year that its sweeping claims to most of the sea were unlawful.
