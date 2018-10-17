En
Burger

Most Popular

House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem

House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem

More Bullet Holes Found in Lawmakers' Offices

More Bullet Holes Found in Lawmakers' Offices

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    17 Oktober 2018 12:22 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on moving Australia's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"It may violate international law. It may also threaten world peace," the Golkar Party chairman told reporters on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"We will continue to support palestine. We will always stand with Palestinian people," he added.

Yesterday morning, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted that the country's embassy may be moved to the holy city. The Evangelical Christian denied that the plan is influenced by his faith and religion.

According to reports, President Joko "Joko" Widodo has called his Australian counterpart to inquire about the statement. The government has urged Australia to support the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

"This afternoon (16/10) I summoned the Ambassador of Australia in Jakarta and conveyed Indonesia’s strong concern as well as questions the merit of Australia’s announcement on the issue of Palestine," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0484 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv