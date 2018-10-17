House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on moving Australia's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
"It may violate international law. It may also threaten world peace," the Golkar Party chairman told reporters on Tuesday.
The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday handed over three Indonesian sailors released by Abu Sayyaf militant group to their respective f…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Heiko Mass during a working visit to Germany o…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula at the Pancasi…
The newly-inaugurated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to travel to Indonesia on Friday.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has summoned Australian Ambassador in Indonesia Gary Quinlan to ask about the possible transfer of …
Indonesia is committed to provide assistance of more than Rp110 Billion or $ 7 Million to support Palestine, Foreign Minister Retn…
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has urged the Australian government to respect the peace process between Palestine and Isra…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the city of Palu to learn about the destruction caused by the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the ho…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Mo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed the country will host the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the annual meetings of th…