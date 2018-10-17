House Speaker Laments Australia PM's Statement on Jerusalem

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on moving Australia's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



"It may violate international law. It may also threaten world peace," the Golkar Party chairman told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will continue to support palestine. We will always stand with Palestinian people," he added.Yesterday morning, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted that the country's embassy may be moved to the holy city. The Evangelical Christian denied that the plan is influenced by his faith and religion.According to reports, President Joko "Joko" Widodo has called his Australian counterpart to inquire about the statement. The government has urged Australia to support the peace process between Palestine and Israel."This afternoon (16/10) I summoned the Ambassador of Australia in Jakarta and conveyed Indonesia’s strong concern as well as questions the merit of Australia’s announcement on the issue of Palestine," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.(WAH)