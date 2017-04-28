ASEAN Foreign Ministers Call for Restrain in Korean Peninsula

Metrotvnews.com, Manila: ASEAN foreign ministers have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.



They released a statement after an ASEAN ministerial meeting in Manila, the Philippines on Friday, April 28, 2017.

"ASEAN is mindful that instability in the Korean Peninsula seriously impacts the region and beyond," they said.They highlighted North Korea’s two nuclear tests in 2016 and ballistic missile launches in the past few months."ASEAN supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and in this regard, calls for the resumption of dialogue on the Korean Peninsula to defuse tensions and create conditions conducive to peace and stability," they said.(WAH)