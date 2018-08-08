FM Retno Discusses Rakhine Situation with Myanmar Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the Office of the Union Government and National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun at her office on Wednesday.
"I discussed about the current situation in Rakhine State. I asked for the latest update of the condition," Retno said.
A former Thai military diver has drowned while helping in the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside …
Australia and the Philippines apologised Thursday for bringing basketball into "disrepute" with a massive on-court melee…
Thai rescuers on Thursday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded ca…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars i…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wedne…
A number of countries have offered aid to the victims of the earthquake that left dozens of people dead in the Island of Lomb…
ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to…
The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has instructed Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to follow all regulations.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakar…
Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far there has been no record of any epidemic cases or quarantine diseases among pil…