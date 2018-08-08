FM Retno Discusses Rakhine Situation with Myanmar Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the Office of the Union Government and National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun at her office on Wednesday.



"I discussed about the current situation in Rakhine State. I asked for the latest update of the condition," Retno said.

"I said that we need openness. I reiterated that we are ASEAN brothers and sisters," she added.On the other hand, U Thaung Tun praised the Indonesia Hospital project in Rakhine State. In addition, the Myanmarese official also appreciated proposed police cooperation between the two countries."They will adopt inclusive and sustainable economic model to develop Rakhine. We will complete the construction of the hospital in the end of the year," she added.A sectarian conflict have been on going in Rakhine for years. It have led to attacks and human rights violations against Rohingya Muslim civilians.(WAH)