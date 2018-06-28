Kim Jong Nam Murder Not a Prank: Prosecutors

Shah Alam: The assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was not a prank, Malaysian state prosecutors said Thursday, insisting it was a "carefully planned and executed" murder using a UN-banned poison.
Prosecutors dismissed the defence case that the two women defendants were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were instead tricked into becoming inadvertent assassins, in an elaborate plot by a group of North Korean agents.
Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.
Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murde…
Toyota said Wednesday it was investing $1 billion in Asia ride-share company Grab, as the Japanese automaker looks to expand beyon…
France is increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, sending warships through the South China Sea and planning a…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Criminal charges have been filed against a spy-turned-whistleblower who exposed a secret Australian bugging operation in East Timo…
A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children …
EU leaders face deep divisions on migration and the eurozone at a crucial summit in Brussels on Thursday that could decide the fat…
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and arch-foe Riek Machar agreed Wednesday to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect wit…
Decision day loomed Wednesday at the world's chemical weapons monitor as Western powers frantically sought behind closed doors…
North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite declaring a …
US judge has ordered that migrant families separated at the border with Mexico under President Donald Trump's "zero toler…
A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jeweller…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…