Twin Kabul Suicide Blasts Kill at Least 25, Including Journalists

Kabul: At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul on Monday, police and AFP have confirmed.
The attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group, are the latest deadly assaults on the Afghan capital and have spurred an outpouring of grief among journalists, many of whom took to Twitter to post tributes to their colleagues.
