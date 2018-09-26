RI Committed to Support OIC Contact Group on Friends of Mediation

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is ready to cooperate with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to promote world peace.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi joined the OIC Contact Group on Friends of Mediation on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations (UN) General Assembly. The Indonesian top diplomat discussed about a number of cooperation opportunities during the forum.

"Stronger ties between OIC and other international organizations are needed to improve mediation skills of OIC member countries," she said in a written statement on Wednesday, September 26, 2018."Those skills are very crucial to address current political and security situations," she added.According to the minister, the contact group could provide advice to improve peace building and peace sustaining programs. In addition, it also could support efforts to resolve international conflicts.The OIC contact group on Friends of Mediation was established by OIC member countries in 2010. The OCI contact group on Peace and Conflict Resolution was initiated by the Indonesian government five years later.(WAH)