Saint Petersburg Metro Blast "Kills 10"

Metrotvnews.com, Saint Peterburg: Around 10 people were feared dead and dozens injured Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, according to authorities, who were not ruling out a terror attack.
President Vladimir Putin said investigators were looking into all possible causes for the explosion -- "accidental, criminal and first of all ... terrorist."
A bomb exploded at Pandawa park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City at around 08.00 AM.
The police have arrested three terror suspects in three different locations in Central Java.
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has confirmed that its former official allegedly tried to enter Syria to join ISIS.
The National Police has urged local governments to prevent terror groups in their respective regions.
Indonesian authorities are still investigating 17 Indonesian citizens who allegedly tried to enter Syria to join ISIS.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Royal Malaysian Police recently arrested an Indonesian terrorist suspect.
Coodinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has conducted a meeting about security measures for New Yea…
The National Police has uncovered 16 terror cells in various regions in Indonesia.
The police killed and arrested four terror suspects in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta, West Java on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Turkish authorities have deported three Indonesians who allegedly tried to enter Syria to become foreign terrorist fighters.
Penyandang diabetes disarankan mengadopsi pola hidup sehat untuk mengontrol diabetes dan kadar gula …
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
South Korea, Japan and the US held a joint naval exercise Monday aimed at countering missile threats from North Korean submarines,…
A massive clean-up was in full swing Monday as floodwaters receded across parts of Australia devastated by a cyclone, with residen…
A Japanese whaling fleet returned to port Friday after an annual Antarctic hunt that killed more than 300 of the mammals as Tokyo …
Nine Malaysians freed by Pyongyang made an emotional return home Friday, after Kuala Lumpur sent back the body of the assassinated…
The government has commited to deliver assistance to support Afghanistan's development.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to visit Indonesia to enhance bilateral relationship.
The US federal judge who halted President Donald Trump's revised ban on refugee resettlement and arrivals of people from six m…
Indonesia and France have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to eradicate global terrorism.
French President Francois Hollande was received by President Joko Widodo at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, March 29, 2017…
For decades Myanmar's people dreamed of democracy, but a year into office Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government is struggl…