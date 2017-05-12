Jokowi to Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Summit in Beijing, China on May 15.



"Indonesia will increase infrastructure development cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Friday.

"Indonesia will promote national connectivity blueprint," he added.The summit will be attended by other 28 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."Jokowi will be one of the speakers," Foreign Ministry East Asia and Pacific director Edi Yusup.(WAH)