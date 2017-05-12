En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing

Sonya Michaella    •    12 Mei 2017 16:55 WIB
international forum
En World (En)
Jokowi to Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Summit in Beijing, China on May 15.

"Indonesia will increase infrastructure development cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Friday.

Baca juga
"Indonesia will promote national connectivity blueprint," he added.

The summit will be attended by other 28 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Jokowi will be one of the speakers," Foreign Ministry East Asia and Pacific director Edi Yusup.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0438 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv