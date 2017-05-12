Jokowi to Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Summit in Beijing, China on May 15.
"Indonesia will increase infrastructure development cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Friday.
The IORA Leaders Summit has adopted the Jakarta Concord, the IORA Action Plan and the Declaration on Preventing and Countering Ter…
President Joko Widodo opened the Leaders Summit of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
President Joko Widodo opened the IORA Business Summit in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Authorities will deploy around 12 thousand officers for the upcoming Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Leaders Summit.
Indonesia will host the Asian Games and the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting next year.
Indonesia will host the first Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) summit in Jakarta on March 5-7.
Indonesia will host the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group next year.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi talked about the 2030 Agenda during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bonn,…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, January 19, 2016.
Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir confirmed on Wednesday that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit …
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan says blasphemy laws could threaten human rights.
