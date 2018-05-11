FM Retno Receives Her Brazilian Counterpart in Bogor

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira at Novotel Hotel in Bogor city on Friday, May 11, 2018.



Retno and Ferreira discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. The two ministers agreed visa exemptions for diplomats and tourists

"This agreement will be fully effective after 30 day," the top Indonesian diplomat said.Brazil President Michel Temer earlier cancelled his plan to visit Southeast Asia. The Brazilian leader then sent Ferreira to visit Indonesia, Vietnam, thailand and Singapore."Brazil is an important actor in our relationship," she added.(WAH)