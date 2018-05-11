FM Retno Receives Her Brazilian Counterpart in Bogor

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira at Novotel Hotel in Bogor city on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Retno and Ferreira discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. The two ministers agreed visa exemptions for diplomats and tourists
The Indonesian Embassy in Cairo has repatriated four Indonesian illegal migrants to their respective hometowns.
Indonesia and Timor Leste have proposed various cooperation opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic relations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) will cooperate with non-profit organization Justice Without Border (JWB) to protect Indo…
Indonesia will chair MIKTA dialogue group in 2018. The country will raise two main issues to other member countries.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will move the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF X) from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) t…
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Chinese Vice Prime Minister Liu Yandong at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jl Medan…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Kuching, Malaysia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Afghanistan's High Peace Council leader Mohammad Khalili at …
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesian-funded hospital in Rakhine, Myanmar on Su…
Indonesian President Joko "Kokowi" Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak atttended the 12th Annual bilateral c…
Ada lima kebiasaan buruk yang tanpa disadari dilakukan banyak orang setiap pagi. Apakah termasuk And…
Menjadi tua adalah proses yang tak bisa ditolak. Namun, Anda masih bisa memperlambat prosesnya …
Iran's foreign minister will embark on a diplomatic tour to try to salvage the nuclear deal amid high tensions following the U…
Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim, the newly installed prime minister said Friday, i…
Unprecedented clashes between Israel and Iran over Syria have sparked calls for restraint from world leaders worried about the ris…
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singap…
Ninety-two-year-old Mahathir Mohamad was Thursday sworn in as the world's oldest elected leader after a stunning election win …
Hope for lasting change in Malaysia after the opposition's historic election win may hinge on whether triumphant 92-year-old a…
Israel's army said Thursday it hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after rocket fire towards its forces …
Malaysia's defeated leader Najib Razak said Thursday he accepted the will of the people after the coalition that has led the c…
China has famously used its cuddly panda bears as a diplomatic tool, but to mark warming ties with Japan it is offering a distinct…
European powers and China rushed Wednesday to defend a landmark deal curbing Iran's nuclear programme after President Donald T…