Rodman Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Friendship with Kim Jong-un

Singapore: Basketball star and improbable North Korean envoy Dennis Rodman broke down in tears live on television Tuesday as he recounted the hostility he faced for meeting dictator Kim Jong Un.
Amid a landmark summit between President Donald Trump and the young North Korean strongman, Rodman appeared on CNN to voice hope, and vindication.
"I got death threats," Rodman said breaking down in tears. "I couldn't even go home ... I had to hide out for 30 days."
Saying the controversial talks between him and Kim and between Trump and Kim were the right thing to do, Rodman said: "We need the doors to be open and start fresh and make this world a better place, baby, that's it".
Rodman has struck up an unlikely friendship with the basketball loving North Korean leader and made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim took power.
He flew into Singapore late Monday to be present for the historic first summit between the two leaders.
He appeared on television wearing a Trump supporters' "Make America Great Again" hat and a tee-shirt from his cryptocurrency sponsor. (AFP)
(FJR)
Mata dunia tertuju ke Singapura di mana KTT antara Presiden Trump dengan pemimpin Korea Utara Kim Jong-un akan berlangsung. Meski …
Pemimpin Korea Utara Kim Jong-un keluar dari hotel tempatnya menginap dan berkeliling mendatangi beberapa ikon kota Singapura. Tur…
Menepis tudingan sekedar gimmick, beberapa restoran di Singapura merilis edisi khusus Donald Trump dan Kim Jong-un. Sajian mereka …
Menjelang pertemuan Presiden Donald Trump dengan pemimpin Korea Utara kim Jong-un, jalanan di depan Hotel Capella di Pulau Sentosa…
