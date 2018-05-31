Taliban, Afghan Officials in Ceasefire Talks: US General

Washington: Senior Taliban officials have been secretly negotiating with Afghan officials on a possible ceasefire, the Pentagon said Wednesday, even as US forces killed over 50 Taliban leaders in a series of strikes.
"A lot of the diplomatic activity and dialogue is occurring off the stage, and it's occurring at multiple levels," General John Nicholson said in a teleconference with reporters at the Pentagon.
As grief and outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old crescendoed in India last week, a wrenching video of the suppos…
An Indian man missing for 40 years has had an emotional reunion with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Bol…
Salman Khan was found guilty Thursday of killing endangered Indian wildlife nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said, a charge th…
Indian airline Jet Airways has entered an agreement to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that could be worth more than $7 b…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang Thursday, North Korea's state media said, ahead of a landmark summ…
Japan killed 122 pregnant minke whales during a highly controversial annual whaling expedition that Tokyo defends as scientific re…
Brazil's army is often called to help when things go wrong, so it was no surprise to see soldiers deploy during a crippling tr…
A senior North Korean official was Wednesday bound for New York for high-level talks with US officials as preparations for a histo…
Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after …
Saudi Arabia is preparing to outlaw sexual harassment, officials said Tuesday, less than a month before the conservative kingdom l…
Italy's caretaker prime minister is expected to unveil his cabinet line up Wednesday in a bid to end the chaos that has raised…
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday he was scrapping a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, in an…
The Monaco Grand Prix faced a growing barrage of criticism on Monday after Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton described it as &quo…