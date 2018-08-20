En
Indonesia Urged to Establish Consulate General in Nagoya

Dheri Agriesta    •    20 Agustus 2018 16:40 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ohmura (Photo:Medcom/Dheri Agriesta)

Jakarta: Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ohmura has urged the Indonesian government to establish a consulate general in the city of Nagoya.

The Japanese governor paid a courtesy call to Vice President Jusuf Kalla today. He discussed about the proposal during the meeting.

"I have talked about the issue with Mr. Vice President. I also have sent an official letter to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry," said Ohmura at the Vice President's Office, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Monday, August 20, 2018.

Nagoya is the capital city of Aichi prefecture. It is one of the largest cities in Japan.

According to the Japanese politician, around 6,500 Indonesian nationals currently live in Aichi prefecture. On the other hand, many Aichi-based companies do businesses in Indonesia.



(WAH)

