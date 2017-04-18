Pence Reassures Japan As North Korea Threatens "Weekly" Tests

Metrotvnews.com, Tokyo: US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated his country's commitment to the security of Japan on Tuesday, as North Korea intensified concerns over its weapons programme with a vow to launch missile tests "every week".
The North, which is intent on developing a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the mainland United States, defied international pressure Sunday with a test that failed immediately after launch.
