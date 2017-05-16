ASEAN Customs Directors General Gather in Bali

Metrotvnews.com, Nusa Dua: ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The meeting will be held for three days. The meeting also will be attended by related stakeholders.
The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.
The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia's trade surplus reached USD 1.32 billion in February 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia's overall trade surplus surged to USD1.4 billion in January 2017 f…
The government will observe the United States (US) economy under Donald Trump.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that Indonesian exports reached USD13.77 billion in December 2016.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that trade surplus reached USD8.78 billion in 2016
Indonesia recorded a USD840 million trade surplus in November 2016.
Indonesia posted USD1.21 billion of trade surplus in October this year.
Indonesia's exports reached USD12.51 billion in September 2016. It decreased by 1.84 percent compared to the same period last …
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a monthly surplus of USD1.22 billion in September 2016.
