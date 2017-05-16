ASEAN Customs Directors General Gather in Bali

Metrotvnews.com, Nusa Dua: ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



The meeting will be held for three days. The meeting also will be attended by related stakeholders.

"We will talk with Japan, Australia and China," Indonesian customs director general Heru Pambudi said."We will also talk with private sector," he continued.The officials will discuss regional economic conditions. The officials also will formulate future plans."We will coordinate for this year," he stated.(WAH)