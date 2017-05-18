En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Swedish King to Bring 60 Businessmen to Indonesia

Sonya Michaella    •    18 Mei 2017 16:42 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
Swedish King to Bring 60 Businessmen to Indonesia
King Carl XVI Gustaf (Photo: AFP/Hendrik Schmidt)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Ministry's  Central and Eastern Europe affairs director Witjaksono Adji has confirmed that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on May 22-24.

"He will be accompanied by Queen Silvia," Witjaksono said in Jakarta on Thursday.

Baca juga
The king will bring a number of ministers. He will also bring a lot of businessmen.

"Around 60 Swedish businessmen," Witjaksono said.

The king will discuss about various issues. He will also discuss about potential deals.

"Energy, research, defense and transportation issues," Witjaksono said.

Dutch Queen Maxima visited Indonesia in August 2016. Meanwhile, Danish Queen Margrethe II visited Indonesia in October 2015.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0447 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv