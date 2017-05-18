Swedish King to Bring 60 Businessmen to Indonesia

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Central and Eastern Europe affairs director Witjaksono Adji has confirmed that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on May 22-24.



"He will be accompanied by Queen Silvia," Witjaksono said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The king will bring a number of ministers. He will also bring a lot of businessmen."Around 60 Swedish businessmen," Witjaksono said.The king will discuss about various issues. He will also discuss about potential deals."Energy, research, defense and transportation issues," Witjaksono said.Dutch Queen Maxima visited Indonesia in August 2016. Meanwhile, Danish Queen Margrethe II visited Indonesia in October 2015.(WAH)