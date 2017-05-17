House Speaker Meets With Lithuanian President

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite visited Parliament Building complex in South Jakarta on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.



Grybauskaite was welcomed by House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto and Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan.

"We have established diplomatic relationship since 1993," Novanto said."We have maintained good diplomatic relationship until now," he said.Grybauskaite addressed various bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, cultural cooperation and people-to-people contact cooperation."Hopefully we can strengthen bilateral trade cooperation," he said.(WAH)