Erdogan Urges Jerusalem Recognition as Palestine's Capital

We do not Accept United States Role as Mediator: Abbas

   •    13 Desember 2017 19:46 WIB
We do not Accept United States Role as Mediator: Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AFP).

Istanbul: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recognised as the capital of a Palestinian state.
 
"Jerusalem is and will forever be the capital of the Palestinian state. There will be no peace, no stability without that," Abbas said.
 
He slammed the recognition by Trump of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as a 'gift' to the 'Zionist movement' as if he "were giving away an American city," adding that Washington no longer had any role to play in the Middle East peace process.
 
"We do not accept any role of the United States in the political process from now on. Because it is completely biased towards Israel," he said.
 
Erdogan, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the OIC, will be hoping to unite often feuding Muslim leaders into a tough final statement on the move by Trump.
 
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu early Wednesday indicated that Ankara would be pushing for OIC states to, in a counter move, recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
 
"We will never be silent," he said, urging countries to recognise Palestine on the basis of its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital. (AFP)



