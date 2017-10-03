En
Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

Indonesia & Australia Committted to Help Rakhine Refugees

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    03 Oktober 2017 22:53 WIB
rohingya people
En World (En)
Indonesia & Australia Committted to Help Rakhine Refugees
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto (Photo: MTVN/Dheri)

Metrotvnew.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto received Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Paul Grigson in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

The two officials discussed about various bilateral issues, including bilateral peace and security cooperation They adressed a number of regional issues, especially the latest situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"We talked about the bilateral relations between the two countries. We talked about the latest situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State," Wiranto said.

The two countries are committed to support refugees from the troubled region. They are ready to formulate measures to ease the humanitarian crisis.

"We will talk about the detail later. We could deliver humanitarian assistance efforts. We could propose political solutions," Wiranto added.


(WAH)

