WCCE Produces Bali Agenda for Creative Economy

Denpasar: Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi and Chairman of the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (Bekraf), Triawan Munaf officially opened the first World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) in the holiday island of Bali on Wednesday.



Initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bekraf, WCCE is the first of its kind. A conference on creative economy that gathers all related stakeholders of creative economy.

"As Minister of Foreign Affairs, the three top priorities that I always have in mind… first: cooperation, second: cooperation and third: cooperation. WCCE is a moment to share ideas… to collaborate… to nurture the development of global creative economy." said Retno.A total of 1,500 participants were present at the Conference. The collaboration of the creative economy's penta-helix is an important key in the WCCE as an effort to connect multi-dimensional elements and creative economic stakeholders.The Conference produced an outcome document entitled “Bali Agenda for Creative Economy". The document contains commitments and aspirations of the participants of the Conference, among others the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Creative Economy."In this era of globalization and advanced technology, the creative industry has become a game changer. As one of the most dynamic sectors, creative economy contributes significantly to the economic growth in many countries," Triawan said.For Indonesia, the creative economy sector has contributed more than 7.4% of Indonesia's GDP. The creative economy industry has absorbed nearly 17 million workers, 14% of the total workforce, and more than 54% of creative economy workers are women. Go-Jek, Traveloka, Tokopedia and Buka Lapak are Indonesian startups with Unicorn status.WCCE is recognized as an attractive global platform for the creative economy industry. The attended participant's countries applauded Indonesia's initiative to held the WCCE event. On this occasion, the United Arab Emirates proposed to host the next WCCE event which is planned to be held on 2020.(WAH)