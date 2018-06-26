World Cup Sees Iranian women Score Spot in the Stands

Tehran: For many of the thousands of joyful women packed into Tehran's largest football stadium, their first ever chance to watch a game at a sports arena was a victory for freedom despite Iran's agonising World Cup elimination.
Cheering and with their cheeks painted with the national colours, women showed they were just as caught up in the World Cup fever sweeping the country as they seized the opportunity to attend a live screening at the 100,000 capacity Azadi (Freedom) Stadium, which, like other sports arenas, has been off-limits to them since the the Islamic revolution of 1979.
