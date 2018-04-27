What the World is Saying about Historic Korea Summit

Paris: World leaders and governments hailed the historic summit Friday between the leaders of North and South Korea as a step towards peace, but also sounded a note of caution about the challenges ahead.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, at the first such summit in 11 years, agreed to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided peninsula.
The leaders of North and South Korea agreed Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided pe…
The welcoming ceremony at the meeting of South Korea's Moon Jae-in and North's Kim Jong-un, dripped with symbolism.
It was a historic handshake that Koreans had waited more than a decade to see.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit Friday after shaking hands…
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's president Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that div…
