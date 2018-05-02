US Troop Withdrawal not Linked to Possible Peace Treaty: South Korea

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday dismissed claims that US troops stationed in the country would have to leave if a peace treaty was signed with the North.
Seoul and Pyongyang have remained technically at war since the 1950s but Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at a landmark summit last week to work towards a permanent treaty to replace a 65-year-old armistice agreement.
A member of popular Japanese boy band Tokio has been accused of forcibly kissing a high school girl at his apartment, local media …
South Korea on Monday silenced its battery of giant loudspeakers that blast messages at the North's border soldiers, in a conc…
The two Koreas opened a hotline between their leaders Friday, a week before a summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and the…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given his young, stylish wife the title of First Lady in what analysts say is a major boost to…
China announced on Thursday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from the United States, t…
A female mayor at the centre of a fierce debate over allowing women into the sumo ring vowed Thursday never to back down as she pr…
China has a found a novel way to tackle its massive air pollution problem: Putting up a giant air purifier the size of an in…
South Korea is seeking to open discussions about formally declaring an end to the war with the nuclear-armed North at a rare inter…
President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed direct contacts between the United States and North Korea and gave his blessing to talks …
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
The probe into Russia's election interference and alleged links to Donald Trump's campaign has taken a new turn after the …
French leader Emmanuel Macron reinforced Wednesday his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying no one wants an escalation of t…
Russia's military spending fell sharply in 2017 for the first time since 1998 as a slew of Western economic sanctions hit gove…
The European Union unveils plans Wednesday for its first post-Brexit multi-year budget facing a looming clash with Poland and Hung…
Fighters are targeting journalists in Afghanistan because they are weakened.
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dom…
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
China's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, his office said Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese offici…
Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year's Asian Games in Ind…