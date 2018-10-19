Japan Ready to Help Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has conveyed his commitment to help victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi province.
On Thursday night, Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the opening ceremony of the 12th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit. He met with with the Japanese leader on the sidelines of the forum.
At least three people are dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck East Java province at 01.57 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB)…
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad are scheduled to visit quake-hit …
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the government has disbursed Rp2.1 trillion in aid to support the victims of…
The organizing committee of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings has reported that the management and staff of IMF will donate …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir has confirmed that Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel ibn Ahmed Al-Jubeir will visi…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on movin…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has summoned Australian Ambassador in Indonesia Gary Quinlan to ask about the possible transfer of …
Indonesia is committed to provide assistance of more than Rp110 Billion or $ 7 Million to support Palestine, Foreign Minister Retn…
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has urged the Australian government to respect the peace process between Palestine and Isra…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the city of Palu to learn about the destruction caused by the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the ho…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Mo…