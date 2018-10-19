Japan Ready to Help Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has conveyed his commitment to help victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi province.



On Thursday night, Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the opening ceremony of the 12th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit. He met with with the Japanese leader on the sidelines of the forum.

"He said he is willing to give whatever Indonesia needs. I said it will be discussed later after the rehabilitation stage," Kalla saidDuring the informal meeting, the former Golkar Party chairman expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance. After the gala dinner, he talked with reporters in Brussels, Belgium."We also talked about our current relationship with Japan," Kalla said.(WAH)