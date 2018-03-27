NATO Joins Two Dozen Nations in Russian Expulsions over Spy Attack

Brussels: NATO joined two dozen governments around the world Tuesday in expelling Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in Britain, marking what London called a "turning point" in the West's relations with Moscow.
The US-led military alliance expelled seven Russian staff and denied accreditation to three more, bringing the total number of suspected Russian spies expelled to almost 150, including the 23 initially dispatched by Britain.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bruised by half a year of post-election coalition haggling, on Wednesday starts her fourth and li…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a dig at London over Brexit talks on Friday, saying it would be "good …
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Moscow on Wednesday said it would be "very difficult" to improve US-Russia relations, which have plummeted to Cold War l…
A scandal over sexual abuse in the foreign aid industry that began with Oxfam spread on Wednesday, as French group Doctors Without…
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said Monday that it has charged Barclays Bank over the lender's emergency fundraising from …
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Russians vented their anger at authorities on Tuesday over a huge mall fire that killed at least 64 people, including 41 children,…
A Japanese official at the heart of a cronyism and cover-up scandal that has dented Shinzo Abe's popularity said Tuesday the p…
Mattis said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region
If confirmed, it would mark Kim's first trip abroad since coming to power in 2011.
Washington led the way, ordering out 60 Russians.
Afghan farmer Jahantab Ahmadi sits on the ground, her baby resting in her lap, as she focuses on the university entrance exam she …
Daniels said she was spanking Trump with a magazine in July 2016.
Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh.
At least 37 people were killed when a fire ripped through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in western Siberia.
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…