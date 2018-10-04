Aghanistan Offers Condolences to Disaster Victims in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah expressed deepest sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and the tsunami in Central Sulawesi province when he paid a courtesy visit on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Jakarta on Thursday.



Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministries including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. He discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during the meeting.

Jokowi shared stories and conditions in the disaster areas. He underlined the government's commitment and rapid movement in the post-disaster rescue and relief efforts."I recently visited Palu. We will continue to work hard," Jokowi said.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to the official data, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected areas.(WAH)