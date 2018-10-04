Aghanistan Offers Condolences to Disaster Victims in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah expressed deepest sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and the tsunami in Central Sulawesi province when he paid a courtesy visit on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Jakarta on Thursday.
Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministries including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. He discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during the meeting.
The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's deadly earthquake and subesequent ts…
Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir on Monday gathered diplomats of foreign countries that have offered aid following the deadly e…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instrcuted local governments to support on-going relief efforts following the deadly earthquake an…
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Indonesian government will accept foreign aid following the deadly earthquake and subs…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
The Royal Malaysian Air Force has deployed its Airbus A400M aircraft to help relief efforts following Friday's devastating ear…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) currently is assessing foreign aid offers from 17 countries following Friday's …
Trump shares his condolences for the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on September 28, 2018.
The Indonesian government is ready to cooperate with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to promote world peace…
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Middle-East director Sunarko has confirmed that Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki…
Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kazuo Sunaga on Monday said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will attend the 45th anniversary of AS…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has conveyed the country's condolences over the passing of Vietnamese President Tran…
The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday handed over three Indonesian sailors released by Abu Sayyaf militant group to their respective f…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Heiko Mass during a working visit to Germany o…