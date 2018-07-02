LeBron James to Join LA Lakers in Four-Year, $154 Million NBA Deal

Los Angeles: LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied speculation about the NBA superstar's next career move.
The blockbuster contract sends the 33-year-old four-time NBA Most Valuable Player to one of the league's most iconic clubs, adding to the legacy of such legends as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.
