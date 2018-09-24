Palestinian FM to Visit Indonesia Next Month

Jakarta: The Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Middle-East director Sunarko has confirmed that Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki will visit the archipelago next month.



"It is still being prepared. This visit is very important," the Indonesian official told reporters on Monday.

"The visit will strengthen the relation between the two countries. It will rejuvenate our support for the Palestinian independence," he added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's admistration has eradicated import tariffs for various Palestinian products. The Indonesian government has also provided capacity building programs for Palestinian people."We fully support Palestine's membership in international organizations. Our position is very clear in this issue," he stated.(WAH)