Indonesia, Malaysia Committed to Complete Border Negotiations

Sonya Michaella    •    23 Juli 2018 18:09 WIB
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Saefuddin Abdullah have agreed to accelerate border negotiations between the two neighbouring countries.

"For land borders, we must finalize the border cross agreement first. We will finalize the border cross argreement in one or two months," the Indonesian top diplomat said.

"For maritime borders, we must agree the lines first. It is the most difficult part of the negotation process," she added.

The two countries currently have overlapped maritime borders in the Sulawesi Sea and Malacca Strait. They are committed to intensify formal and informal talks between the two sides.

"Technical teams will discuss this issue. They will report the result," she added.

The recently appointed Malaysian minister paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo this morning. He then held a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart later today.


(WAH)

