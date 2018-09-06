Jokowi to Visit South Korea Next Week

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will witness the signing of 16 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during a planned visit to South Korea on September 11-12, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.



"We will have six G-to-G MoUs and ten B-to-B MoUs," Finance Ministry's Pacific and East Asian affairs director Edi Yusup told reporters.

During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi will discussed about bilateral relations between the two countries. He will also talk about the current development in the Korean peninsula.On the next day, Jokowi will hold a gathering event in Seoul. He will meet with Indonesian national in the capital city of South Korea.Jokowi held a state visit to South Korea in 2016. South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Indonesia a year later.(WAH)