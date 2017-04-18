Seven Hurt in Twin Blasts in Southern Philippines

Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured as an explosion rocked the Saint Petersburg metro Monday, in what Russian author…
US President Donald Trump spoke Monday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and pledged Washington's "full support&quo…
Around 10 people were feared dead and dozens injured Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia's second city…
Indonesia and France have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to eradicate global terrorism.
Four people were killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in a lightning attack at the gates of British democracy at…
Police are still verifying the death of Bahrumsyah, the Islamic State (IS) top militant from Indonesia.
Officials have identified a man behind a bomb attack in Bandung city, West Java province.
A suspect has been neutralized after a bomb was detonated at Pandawa Park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City.
A bomb exploded at Pandawa park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City at around 08.00 AM.
The police have arrested three terror suspects in three different locations in Central Java.
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on winning the referen…
US Vice President Mike Pence used a visit to the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas Monday to declare "all opt…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic referendum on Sunday that will tighten his grip on power, but the k…
The 'Yes' campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was ahead of its rival Sunday in a bitte…
Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the tra…
The Philippine military announced plans to create all-Muslim fighting units on Saturday, with quotas from the Catholic country'…
Turkey's top politicians made a final effort on Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to campaigning a day ahead…
The US military's largest non-nuclear bomb killed dozens of Islamic State militants as it smashed their mountain hideouts, Afg…
The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea's weapons programs, a White House foreign policy ad…
The US military on Thursday dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting an Islamic State complex in Af…