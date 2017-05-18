China Urges S. Korea to "Remove Obstacles" to Good Ties

Metrotvnews.com, Beijing: China's foreign minister urged South Korea's new government on Thursday to remove "obstacles" to good relations amid Chinese anger at the US deployment of an anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula.
Greeting South Korean presidential envoy Lee Hae-Chan in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said bilateral relations have made immense progress over the years.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in h…
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediat…
The projected winner of South Korea's presidential election is a former special forces soldier, pro-democracy activist and hum…
Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predi…
Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the honorary freedom of the City of London on Monday, as a small group of demonstrators protested out…
Japan plans to donate retired military patrol aircraft to Malaysia, a report said Friday, as alliances strengthen in response to C…
Hardline Myanmar monk Wirathu, once dubbed the "face of Buddhist terror" for his anti-Muslim diatribes, toured Rakhine State on Th…
North Korean state media have issued a stinging denunciation of the country's chief ally and diplomatic backer China, saying B…
Pointy-eared and short-haired, the Jindo dog is a symbol of South Korea, where breeders and authorities keep its bloodline even pu…
Tens of thousands gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for one of its most colourful festivals, a whirlwind of music and costume culmin…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party has stretched its lead in the polls ahead of parliamentary elections nex…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Central and Eastern Europe affairs director Witjaksono Adji has confirmed that Swedish King Carl…
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow could provide a recording of the exchange between Foreign Minister Ser…
Saudi Arabia has invited Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes, to a summit with US President Do…
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite visited Parliament Building complex in South Jakarta on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central …
Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, is set to…
Australian police were Wednesday deciding whether to charge Vatican finance chief George Pell over historic sex abuse allegations …
The latest deaths made the recent wave of clashes almost as deadly as the last such disturbances in 2014, when 43 people were kill…
The West Java provinicial administration has established sister province relationships with four China's provinces.