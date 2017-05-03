FM Retno Meets UN Director General, Discusses Human Rights

Metrotvnews.com, Geneva: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with UN Director General Michael Moller in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.



The Indonesian top diplomat will attend the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) this week.

Marsudi and Moller discussed about human rights issues. They highlighted about politicization of human rights issues."Foreign Minister Marsudi and Director General Moller discussed concerns of politicization of human rights issues," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on its twitter account.In addition, Marsudi and Moller talked about development issues. They addressed about sustainable development goals."Director General Moller welcomed Indonesia's strategy in mainstreaming SDGs into national development programs," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry continued."UN invites Indonesia to share experience in incorporating SDGs into national development programs," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry added.(WAH)