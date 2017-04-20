En
US Vice President Visits Istiqlal Mosque

Yasmin Alvina    •    20 April 2017 22:22 WIB
US Vice President Visits Istiqlal Mosque
Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: US Vice President Mike Pence visited Istiqlal Mosque in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

He met with several interfaith leaders. He discussed about various interfaith issues.

"Indonesia always respects diversity," Indonesia-US Council on Religion and Pluralism co-chair Yenni wahid said.

Istiqlal Mosque is the national mosque of Indonesia. It is the biggest mosque in Southeast Asia.

Istiqlal Mosque was opened  in 1978. It was initiated by President Soekarno.


(WAH)

