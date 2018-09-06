FMs of Indonesia, DR Congo Hold Bilateral Meeting

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula at the Pancasila Building in Central Jakarta on Thursday.
"Democratic Republic of Congo is a country with a great potential," said the Congolese top diplomat.
ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakar…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday traveled to Singapore to attend the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting/19th Post …
Tubuh membutuhkan air yang cukup.
Jenis olahraga ini tidak memerlukan alat beban, melainkan menggunakan berat badan Anda sendiri. …
Even though his body helplessly lay on the bed, his eyes were still able to warmly welcome us. An American citizen named George Pr…
President Joko "Jokowi" on Friday saw off hundreds of Indonesian peacekeepers to join United Nations peacekeeping missio…
The newly-inaugurated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to travel to Indonesia on Friday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Namibian counterpart Hage Gottfried Geingob during a bilateral meeting at th…
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, We…
The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah has distributed 17 free pasports to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Independence Da…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday.
Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ohmura has urged the Indonesian government to establish a consulate general in the city of Nagoy…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakart…