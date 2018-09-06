En
Govt Has Enough Rice Stocks: Trade Minister

Jokowi to Visit Islamic Boarding Schools in East Java

Govt Ready to Complete 26 Strategic Projects This Year

FMs of Indonesia, DR Congo Hold Bilateral Meeting

Sonya Michaella    •    06 September 2018 18:29 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula. (Photo:Medcom/Sonya)

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula at the Pancasila Building in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

"Democratic Republic of Congo is a country with a great potential," said the Congolese top diplomat.

Indonesia could invest in various fields such as infrastructure, textile, mining, aquaculture and agriculture," he said.

DR Congo congratulated Indonesia on its successfull election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The country also lauded the deployment of 850 Indonesian peacekeepers to the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo.

Indonesia will hold the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue in 2019. The country will gather business leaders from Indonesia and Africa.

"This visit is a historic moment for the two countries," Retno said.

"We discussed various measures to strengthen our bilateral ties," she said.


(WAH)

