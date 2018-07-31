FM Retno to Attend ASEAN Meetings in Singapore

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday traveled to Singapore to attend the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting/19th Post Ministerial Conferences.



In addition to that, Retno will join as many as 19 ministerial level meetings. She will also hold around 12 bilateral meetings.

"The ministerial level meetings between ASEAN and its dialogue partners will discuss about Review of Cooperation and Future Direction ASEAN serta Exchange of Views on International and Regional Issues. Some issues of concerns to Indonesia include Indo-Pacific, counterterrorism cooperation, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiation process, creative economy as well as disaster mitigation cooperation," said the Foreign Ministry in a written statement received by Medcom.id.According to the ministry, Retno will return to Indonesia on August 4. She then will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jakarta.The two ministers will reinforce the development of the Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership. They will also commemorate the 70th anniversary of Indonesia-US diplomatic ties.(WAH)