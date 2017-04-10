En
US Ambassador Confirms Pence's Visit

Sonya Michaella    •    10 April 2017 20:13 WIB
united states
En World (En)
US Ambassador Confirms Pence's Visit
US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan (Photo:Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: United States Ambassador Joseph Donovan has confirmed that United States Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia on April 20-22, 2017.

"It is highly-anticipated," Donovan said in Jakarta on Monday.

Pence will visit South Korea this week. He then will visit Japan, Indonesia, and Australia.

The Republican Party politician will meet with President Joko Widodo. He also will meet with with Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

The former Indiana governor will strengthen diplomatic relations. He will also improve economic relations.



(WAH)

