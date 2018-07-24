En
Burger

Most Popular

Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

Densus 88 Officers Hold Operation in Pasuruan

Densus 88 Officers Hold Operation in Pasuruan

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation

FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    24 Juli 2018 14:57 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation
Uganda is Indonesia's important partner in Africa. (Photo: MoFA)

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomed Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Kirunda Kivejinja at Pancasila Building, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

"We continue to open up new markets in Africa," said the Indonesian top diplomat said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Baca juga
The two officials agreed stronger economic cooperation to increase bilateral trade ties. They also promoted scholarship programs to boost people-to-people contacts. 

According to reports, the ugandan delegation will hold a four-day visit in Indonesia. During the visit, they will meet with a number of high-ranking officials in the country.

Trade between Indonesia and Uganda stood at $22.11 million in 2016. The number increased to $34.34 million in 2017.

In the past decade, the Indonesian government has provided scholarships for 37 Ugandan nationals. Besides that, it also has provided training courses in various fields.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0444 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv