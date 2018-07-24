FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomed Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Kirunda Kivejinja at Pancasila Building, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.



"We continue to open up new markets in Africa," said the Indonesian top diplomat said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

The two officials agreed stronger economic cooperation to increase bilateral trade ties. They also promoted scholarship programs to boost people-to-people contacts.According to reports, the ugandan delegation will hold a four-day visit in Indonesia. During the visit, they will meet with a number of high-ranking officials in the country.Trade between Indonesia and Uganda stood at $22.11 million in 2016. The number increased to $34.34 million in 2017.In the past decade, the Indonesian government has provided scholarships for 37 Ugandan nationals. Besides that, it also has provided training courses in various fields.(WAH)