Mike Pompeo set to be Confirm as U.S Secretary of State

World (En) Trump 'Morally Unfit' for Office, Fired FBI Chief Comey Says Senin, 16 Apr 2018 11:43 Fired former FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him "morally…

World (En) Texas, Arizona Announce Troop Deployments to Mexico Border Sabtu, 07 Apr 2018 18:49 Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed an order for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support DHS's southern border secu…

Business (En) Trump Threatens $100 Billion More Tariffs on China Jumat, 06 Apr 2018 13:00 US President Donald Trump barreled through warnings of a damaging trade war with China Thursday, vowing an additional $100 billion…

Business (En) China Plans to Hit US Soybeans, Planes as Trade War Looms Rabu, 04 Apr 2018 16:31 China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…

Business (En) US Lists $50 Billion in Chinese Imports Facing Tariffs Rabu, 04 Apr 2018 12:01 The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…

World (En) Marsudi Meets US Defense Secretary at Pentagon Selasa, 27 Mar 2018 11:36 Mattis said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region

Business (En) Trump Suspends Metal Tariffs for Key US Trade Partners Jumat, 23 Mar 2018 12:58 US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key tr…

World (En) Students Spearhead Largest-Ever US Protest for Gun Control Jumat, 23 Mar 2018 12:46 Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…

Tech (En) Facebook Rocked by Data Breach Scandal as Investigations Loom Selasa, 20 Mar 2018 13:31 Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …

World (En) Trump Sharpens Attacks on Russia Probe Senin, 19 Mar 2018 12:04 President Donald Trump Sunday intensified his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as biased against him, but stop…

World (En) Armenia Sets Date for New Election to Defuse Crisis europe (en) Kamis, 26 Apr 2018 19:36 Kamis, 26 Apr 2018 19:36 Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tension…