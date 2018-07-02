Japan Emperor Being Treated for Brain Condition: Palace

Tokyo: Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito cancelled his official duties on Monday after being taken ill, the country's top government spokesman said.
Akihito "had a sudden feeling of sickness and heavy sweating" in the early morning and Empress Michiko "immediately brought in the palace doctor," Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
