FM Retno Holds Bilateral Meeting with Her South Korean Counterpart

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wa to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.
"I just had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mrs Kang Kyung-Wa in Seoul (26/7). We discussed bilateral issues and also current developments on the peace process in the Korean Peninsula," said the Indonesian top diplomat on her official twitter account on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday inaugurated a data center built by the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea.
