FM Retno Holds Bilateral Meeting with Her South Korean Counterpart

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wa to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.



"I just had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mrs Kang Kyung-Wa in Seoul (26/7). We discussed bilateral issues and also current developments on the peace process in the Korean Peninsula," said the Indonesian top diplomat on her official twitter account on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

"We also discussed the three Indonesian fishermen who are missing following the collision between two Korean Vessels in nearby Japanese waters. I requested the RoK authorities to do its utmost to search for the three Indonesian fishermen," she added.The two vessels collided off the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The collission occured around 6:17 AM local time.According to reports, 35 crewmembers of Geumyangho 101 have been found alive. However, three other crewmembers are still missing.(WAH)