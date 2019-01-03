Indonesia Starts Its Membership in UN Security Council

Jakarta: Indonesia has officially started its membership as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period of 2019-2020.



Indonesia won 144 votes out of 193 member states during the 2018 UNSC election. It previously joined UNSC in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, and 2007-2008.

"The magnitude of the support is the proof of the international community's trust in Indonesia's diplomacy and foreign policy," Indonesian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dian Triansyah Djani said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.As a member of UNSC, Indonesia along with 14 other countries is committed to maintain international peace and security. Among the 15 members of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020, it is the largest contributor to the UN Security Mission.Indonesia will focus increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN Peace Keeping Operations. It will also pay attention to other global issues.The other UNSC members are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Kuwait, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Peru and the Dominican Republic.(WAH)