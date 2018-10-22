Jokowi Receives Saudi FM at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabian Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, October 22, 2018.



The two sides discussed about bilateral issues between the two countries. They also talked about the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Indonesia hopes that the ongoing investigation can be carried out transparently," Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after the meeting.Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will hold their first ever joint commission meeting (SKB) tomorrow. The two governments will discuss various bilateral issues in the forum."Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will focus on issues related to the protection of Indonesian citizens and migrant workers. The two foreign ministries may discuss about Indonesian citizes who are still facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia," the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told a press briefing on Thursday."We need to hold this SKB meeting. We want to evaluate our bilateral cooperation," he added.It is Al-Jubeir's second visit to the archipelagic nation. Saudi Arabia is Indonesia's largest trade partner in the Middle East region.(WAH)