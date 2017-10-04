Australia Flags Tougher National Terror Laws

Metrotvnews.com, Sydney: Australia unveiled plans Wednesday to hold terror suspects for 14 days without charge and beef up its national database to include biometric data from driver's licences.
New South Wales already permits detention for 14 days, but other states and territories only allow a week or less, and the federal government wants to standardise the law.
Police arrested five suspected terrorists from several areas in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
The National Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has arrested three suspected terrorists in two different cities …
Law enformcement agencies will anticipate terror threats ahead of the Independence Day this month.
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.
The National Police has urged the House of Representatives to pass the Terrorism Law revision.
The Communication and Information Ministry has officially banned the messaging application Telegram Messenger.
Law enforcement authorities have reviewed as many as 585 radical websites in the past few months.
Indonesia and the Philippines are still preparing a military cooperation against the terrorism threat in the Mindanao region. …
A suspected bomb was found at ITC shopping mall in Depok, West Java on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Two police officers were stabbed by an unknown man at Falatehan Mosque in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
Spain was braced for further political upheaval Wednesday after Catalonia's leader said the region would declare independence …
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto received Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Pau…
The Palestinian cabinet met in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since 2014 in a further step towards the internationally recogni…
Bangladesh has deployed secret police in the burgeoning refugee camps near its border with Myanmar, where Rohingya claiming to be …
President Donald Trump condemned the massacre of at least 59 Las Vegas concert goers as an "act of pure evil" Monday, bu…
Australian search chiefs said Tuesday they now have a better understanding of where flight MH370 might be, admitting it was inconc…
No Indonesian nationals were harmed in a mass shooting during a music concert in Las Vegas, the United States on Sunday, Octo…
A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas Su…
A gunman killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100 others Sunday when he opened fire on fans at a US country music conce…
Two women pleaded not guilty Monday to murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader, at the start of their trial in Mala…