Hong Kong Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Jailed over Protest

Hong Kong: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was jailed for the second time Wednesday for his role in mass pro-democracy protests as concern grows that prison terms for young campaigners are shutting down debate in the semi-autonomous city as Beijing increases control.
Wong, 21, who became the face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, was handed a three-month sentence on a contempt charge for obstructing clearance of a major protest encampment, to which he had pleaded guilty.
South Korean President Moon Jae-In said Wednesday he would be willing to sit down with the nuclear-armed North's leader Kim Jo…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron oversaw the signing Tuesday of business deals worth billio…
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday at its highest level since November 1991, with traders buoyed by an apparent …
North and South Korea began their first official talks in more than two years on Tuesday, focussing on the forthcoming Winter Olym…
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday launched a state visit to China in Xian, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, i…
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has come under fire over its handling of user data in an episode that underscores growing concern…
Fewer than 100 North Koreans a month defected to the South last year, Seoul said Friday, the lowest for 15 years as Pyongyang and …
Tokyo's world-famous Tsukiji fish market held its last pre-dawn New Year's auction on Friday before closing down for reloc…
Air quality in China's notoriously smog-ridden capital in 2017 was the best since pollution control measures were implemented …
South Korea Tuesday proposed holding high-level talks with Pyongyang on January 9, after the North's leader Kim Jong-Un called…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny has slammed Russia's March presidential election, in which he is barred from runni…
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce a new treaty on how to handle migrants hopin…
A Thai court has dropped a case against an elderly historian accused of insulting the monarchy when he questioned official account…
Seven ethnic Rakhine Buddhists died after Myanmar police opened fire on a crowd trying to seize a government office, officials sai…
Greece and Macedonia return to the United Nations on Wednesday seeking to end a dispute that has raged for 27 years over the forme…
Myanmar and Bangladesh have agreed to repatriate hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingya within a two-year period, Dhaka said …
Hundreds of Malaysian palm oil farmers protested Tuesday against a push by the European Parliament to ban the use of the commodity…
European Union President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the bloc's "hearts are still open" to Britain if it change…
Spectacular lava "fireworks" shooting from its crater are drawing tourists to the Philippines' most active volcano, …
Australia is calling on the world's top scientific minds to help save the Great Barrier Reef, offering hundreds of thousands o…