Scottish Independence Support Plummets Ahead of UK Election

Metrotvnews.com, Edinburgh: Support for Scottish independence has plummeted ahead of a snap election designed to embolden the British government for forthcoming Brexit talks, according to a poll released on Tuesday.
Just 37 percent of Scots would back independence if another referendum were held "tomorrow", according to the Kantar poll.
A bloodied Ukraine marks three years Thursday since it launched a campaign against Russian-backed eastern separatists that now loo…
Three explosions rocked the Borussia Dortmund bus, injuring Spanish international Marc Bartra, as the German team headed for a Cha…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
Hammering out a trade deal between EU and post-Brexit Britain will be a one-of-a-kind negotiation, a battle between intimate allie…
Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on Wednesday, a historic step that has divided the country an…
European Union leaders gather in Rome this week to proclaim their "common future" on the bloc's 60th birthday, despi…
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a strong challenge by far-right rival Geert Wilders in key elections seen as a bel…
Millions of Dutch voters go to the polls Wednesday in key elections overshadowed by a blazing diplomatic row with Turkey, with all…
Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Brexit this week by formally informing the European Union of Britain's inten…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders, many braving heavy rain, turned out Tuesday to mark the Gallipoli landing and to pay …
Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off, results showed…
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …
The arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a US "priority," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, as media reports…
A known terror suspect shot dead a French policeman and wounded two others on Paris's Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by t…
New clashes erupted Thursday between Venezuelan riot police and President Nicolas Maduro's opponents, inflaming tensions after…
US Vice President Mike Pence visited Istiqlal Mosque in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday…
Canberra on Thursday unveiled plans to put "Australian values" at the heart of tougher requirements to gain citizenship,…