National Police Chief Receives Australian Delegation

Metrotvnews.com, Manado: The Indonesian National Police chief General Tito Karnavian received the Australian Federal Police delegation in Manado on Friday.



"It was held in the afternoon," the North Sulawesi Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ibrahim Tompo said.

A multilateral forum will take place in the North Sulawesi's capital on Saturday. It will discuss about counterterrorism cooperation.The multilateral forum will be joined by Indonesian high-ranking officials. It will be attended by foreign delegations.The participating countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.(WAH)