En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

VP Kalla Meets Vietnamese Deputy PM

M Rodhi Aulia    •    21 Juli 2017 16:00 WIB
vice president jusuf kalla
En World (En)
VP Kalla Meets Vietnamese Deputy PM
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Left) (Photo: MTVN/M Rodhi Aulia)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 21, 2017

The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues. They explored a wide range of bilateral collaborations.

Baca juga
"We talked about a joint sea patrol collaboration," Kalla said.

The two leaders addressed the worsening illegal fishing problem. They mentioned the planned anti-illegal fishing cooperation. 

"We will hold a meeting in Hanoi," Kalla said.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will visit Vietnam next November. He will attend the APEC Summit in Da Nang.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0423 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv