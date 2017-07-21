VP Kalla Meets Vietnamese Deputy PM

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 21, 2017



The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues. They explored a wide range of bilateral collaborations.

"We talked about a joint sea patrol collaboration," Kalla said.The two leaders addressed the worsening illegal fishing problem. They mentioned the planned anti-illegal fishing cooperation."We will hold a meeting in Hanoi," Kalla said.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will visit Vietnam next November. He will attend the APEC Summit in Da Nang.(WAH)