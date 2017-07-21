VP Kalla Meets Vietnamese Deputy PM

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at the Vice President's Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 21, 2017
The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues. They explored a wide range of bilateral collaborations.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla arrived in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday (7/14/2016) night.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has departed to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to attend the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.
JK dalam buka puasa bersama Presiden bercerita tentang makna puasa yang diperolehnya di Madrid, Spanyol.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla leads Indonesian delegation in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ista…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is scheduled to attend Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Turkey.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed Chairman of the Advisory Board of the International Peace Foundation, HSH Prince Alfred of Lie…
President Joko Widodo visited Vice President Jusuf Kalla at his personal residence. Both discussed light matters, up to the seriou…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is certain that his health condition is well, following the installment of a ring in his heart. JK conf…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla had conducted his treatment in Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM). JK confessed that the doctor did not…
The spokesperson of Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Husain Abdullah, elaborated how JK was finally hospitalized in Cipto Mangukusumo H…
Pengidap diabetes rentan mengalami stres, yang jika tak diatasi dapat berlanjut menjadi depresi.
Para ahli menyatakan bahwa sebaiknya makan buah dilakukan pada pagi hari. Mengapa?
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near fut…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will welcome Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta next week.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Yusuf has confirmed the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is still investigating the disappear…
The government has urged Malaysian authorities to deport Indonesian illegal migrants workers as quickly as possible.
The House of Representatives will host the 9th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus next week.
One man was killed and 10 others injured in Singapore Friday when a partially-built elevated highway they were working on collapse…
France rolled out the red carpet to welcome Donald Trump on Thursday on a presidential visit laden with military pomp that the Whi…
The British government on Thursday begins the mammoth task of overhauling its legal set-up in time for Brexit, as a top official w…
Worshippers quietly passed through metal detectors as they entered the central mosque in China's far western city of Kashgar u…
International pressure on the Palestinian Authority to halt payments to the families of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, includ…