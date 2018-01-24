En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Malaysia Urged to Provide Consular Access to Indonesian Terror Suspect

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    24 Januari 2018 18:57 WIB
terrorism (en)
En World (En)
Malaysia Urged to Provide Consular Access to Indonesian Terror Suspect
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.i/Muhammad Rizal)

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has requested the Malaysian government to provide a consular access to an Indonesian man accussed of joining ISIS militant group.

"We are still  asking for a consular access to our own citizen," said Foreign Deputy Minister AM Fachir at the Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs' Office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Baca juga
"We need a consular access to start verification process," he added.

The unnamed Indonesian man was arrested by Malaysian police earlier this month. He allegedly planned to carry out terror attacks in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The 23-year old man was detected by local police last November. He reportedly tried to kill Buddhist monks in retaliation for violence suffered by Rohingya Muslims.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 3.5797 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv