Malaysia Urged to Provide Consular Access to Indonesian Terror Suspect

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has requested the Malaysian government to provide a consular access to an Indonesian man accussed of joining ISIS militant group.



"We are still asking for a consular access to our own citizen," said Foreign Deputy Minister AM Fachir at the Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs' Office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

"We need a consular access to start verification process," he added.The unnamed Indonesian man was arrested by Malaysian police earlier this month. He allegedly planned to carry out terror attacks in Indonesia and Malaysia.The 23-year old man was detected by local police last November. He reportedly tried to kill Buddhist monks in retaliation for violence suffered by Rohingya Muslims.(WAH)