Koreas Hold Talks on Connecting Railways

Seoul: North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would transform the relationship between the two sides of the divided peninsula.
The discussions, the first on the issue for 10 years, took place in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.
Kim Jong Un declared North Korea's unstinting "friendship, unity and cooperation" with Beijing during his third visi…
Flea market app Mercari soared Tuesday as it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a major success for a rare Japanese "unicor…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began a two-day visit to Beijing Tuesday in what analysts believe is a trip to brief his sole majo…
Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president thre…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with worries over a US-China trade war partly offset by optimism about the US economy.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won tightly-contested presidential polls, the election authority.
The 2014 World Cup final in Brazil was supposed to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment, the chance for him to take his place alo…
Prince William will next week become the first member of Britain's royal family ever to pay an official visit to both Israel a…
The United Nations human rights chief called Friday for an international investigation of atrocities in Venezuela, blasting the go…
As South Korea moves closer to banning dog meat, diners tuck into bowls of stewed canine in southern China, where activists are re…
Saudi Arabia will allow women to drive from Sunday, ending the world's only ban on female motorists, a historic reform marred …
No-one expected Egypt, Morocco or Saudi Arabia to win the World Cup but for all three to crash out on the same day was a disaster …
Chinese President Xi Jinping has coached his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un on high-stakes diplomacy. Now he seems poised to…